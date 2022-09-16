Neymar Slams Referee For Celebration

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has hit out at a referee after he received a yellow card for his celebration in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Neymar scored late to complete PSG’s 3-1 comeback win at Maccabi Haifa after goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had put the French side ahead on the night.

Following his strike, Neymar celebrated by putting his hands on his head and sticking out his tongue — a celebration that has become his trademark this season and is a gesture directed at the player’s detractors.

However, the forward was subsequently booked by German referee Daniel Siebert and later took to Twitter to complain about the decision.

“Total lack of respect for the athlete,” he wrote after the game. “This kind of thing can’t happen. I take the yellow for simply not having done anything and I continue to be harmed.

“And the referee? Not even to say he was wrong, he will! A lot of lack of respect.”