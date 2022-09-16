Care Front Travel And Tour Rolls Out Attractive World Cup Package

Pastor Ishmael Adjei Kofi

Established Travel and tour company, Care Front Travel And Tour has rolled attractive package for traveling football fans for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled for Qatar this November.

And to the CEO of Care Front Travel And Tour Pastor Ishmael Adjei Kofi the package is tailored to suit all prospective football fans with various financial backgrounds.

He said in an interview that fans with as low as $2,300 can enjoy the forthcoming soccer festival in Qatar.

He added “Those traveling with Care Front will have the privilege of pitching camp, as in decent hotel accommodation in Dubai but will fly on match days to Qatar to watch their favourite games.

“I think our package is affordable, taking into account the luxury it offers our prospective clients to choose from the variety of packages we have rolled out.”

The package for three matches (Ghana-Portugal, Ghana Uruguay and Ghana South Korea) beginning November 22 to December 3 included hotel accommodation with breakfast (Dubai), Visa with insurance, match tickets, flight ticket from Accra to Dubai and then Dubai to Qatar on match days costs $5,300 for single occupancy and $4,300 for twin sharing.

For those interested in just a match(Ghana Vs Portugal), they will have to pay $2,300 for single occupancy or $ 2,100, and it comes with a hotel accommodation in Dubai including breakfast, Visa with insurance, match ticket, flight ticket from Accra to Dubai and then Dubai to Qatar on match days.

And those wanting to watch two game – Ghana Vs Portugal and Ghana Vs South Korea will have to pay$3,900 (Single occupancy) and $3,250 (Twin) and it also comes with a hotel accommodation in Dubai including breakfast, Visa with insurance, match tickets, flight ticket from Accra to Dubai and then Dubai to Qatar on match days.

The Haatso-based travel and tour outfit CEO pointed out that the package also includes a Dubai tour, desert safari, Dhow Cruise dinner, half day city tour, among other tourist sites.

He urged prospective clients to begin their travel arrangements on time saying, ” We promise to deliver a high time treat for our cherished clients, you know our destination and itinerary is tailored for our clients relaxation.”