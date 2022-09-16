Rebecca Signs Book of Condolence for British Monarch

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has signed the book of condolence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II who passed on Sptember 8, 2022.

The First Lady commiserated with the people of the United Kingdom when she penned her tribute to the Queen at the British High Commission in Accra.

She said, “I signed the Book of Condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

Queen Elizabeth II, you truly served humanity with grace, dignity, and courage.

Rest In Peace, Your Majesty!” she wrote.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri