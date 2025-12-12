SSNIT Announces Annual Pension Renewals

Kwesi Afreh Biney

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is set to introduce a new annual Pensioner Certificate Renewal Policy starting from April 2026 to help guarantee continuous payment of pension benefits.

Management, in a statement on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, said the new policy is intended to strengthen the integrity of the SSNIT Pension Scheme by ensuring pension payments are made to all living and eligible beneficiaries.

“The revised policy introduces mandatory annual Pensioner Certificate renewal for all pensioners. Instructively, once an individual retires, whether at the compulsory retirement age of 60 or voluntarily age of 55, the pensioner must renew their Pensioner Certificate every year during their birth month to guarantee continuous payment of their pensions,” the statement disclosed.

“Pensioners may renew their certificates through any of the following channels: SSNIT Mobile App: Facial Verification (Resident & Non-resident pensioners), SSNIT Virtual Branch, SSNIT Partner Banks (Co-locations), any SSNIT Branch nationwide,” it stated.

According to SSNIT, it has made arrangements for pensioners with mobility challenges to be verified at home for the Pensioner Certificate renewal, adding that pensioners will receive reminders at least one month before their birth month via SMS, email or other approved communication channels.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah