Stay Strong…- Speaker Consoles Bawumia Over Mother’s DeathStay Strong…- Speaker Consoles Bawumia Over Mother’s Death

Alban Bagbin

Heartfelt messages and condolences have been pouring to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic.

The Vice President announced today that he has lost his beloved mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia Monday September 13, 2021 in Accra.

Following the announcement, Dr. Bawumia has been flooded with numerous comforting messages wishing his family well in this period of grief.

Latest of the messages is emerging from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin who consoled the Vice President on behalf of the House.

According to him, “On behalf of Parliament, I am with a heavy heart, express my deepest condolences to you His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on the passing on to eternity your beloved mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia. A mother love is intense and inestimable and so I understand the emotional implications of this sad news.

“I encourage you and your family to stay strong during these difficult times as you prepare to give your beloved mother a fitting farewell.”

He assured the Vice President of Parliament readiness to offer any support require from them, adding that “I pray for forte and Allah’s mercies for you and your family throughout this period of mourning.”

“Once again, do accept my condolences,” Rt.Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin stated.

By Vincent Kubi