Sympathisers Throng Veep Bawumia’s Residence To Console Him

Hundreds of mourners thronged the private residence of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at Kanda, Accra to console him on the death of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

The Vice President’s Kanda residence and its environs were besieged by family, friends and sympathisers who are trooping in to sympathise with him.

Many of the sympathisers who had arrived at the residence were spotted with sorrow as they mourn the departed soul.

Personalities from all walks of life also paid homage to the Vice President to commiserate with him and the bereaved family.

Personalities from the clergy, security agencies, Muslims Council, parliamentarians, political heads, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fraternity registered their presence.

Some of the personalities sighted at the home of the Vice President include Freddie Blay, National Chairman of the ruling party, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, National Chief Iman, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams of Action Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of Light House Chapel, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, among others.

Some sympathizers who gave testimonies about the deceased described her as their irreplaceable benefactor.

They described the departed soul as a never to be forgotten personality whose lifetime preached humility, humanity and simplicity.

According to them, the deceased would always be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the development of humanity.

Meanwhile, a book of condolence has been opened at the residence of the Vice President.

Special prayers led by the National Chief Imam, was said for the Vice President and his family.

Ghanaians woke up Tuesday September 13, 2021 to the shocking news of the death of the mother of the Number 2 citizen, a philanthropist, leader par excellence and lover of the needy.

The late mother of the Vice President will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

By Vincent Kubi