Sterling Nears £50m Chelsea Move

Raheem Sterling has penned an emotional letter to Manchester City ahead of his £50million move to Chelsea, admitting he is leaving the club ‘as a man’.

The forward has jetted out to Los Angeles to link up with his soon-to-be new team-mates ahead of the official confirmation, and has already undergone a medical.

Sterling, as Sportsmail has reported, is understood to have negotiated a five-year contract worth significantly more than his existing £300,000-a-week.

“Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories,” his statement read.

“To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone associated with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

“What a ride it’s been.

“I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

“I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man.

“Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.”

Sterling has also shared a three-minute video showing his Etihad highlights reel.

Chelsea were clear in their desire for the 27-year-old to take on a key role in their attacking overhaul next season, and Sterling opted to move to Stamford Bridge following positive discussions with Thomas Tuchel.

The England international joined City from Liverpool for £44m and enjoyed a hugely successful seven seasons with the club, and leaves just nine goals shy of reaching a century of Premier League strikes for the reigning champions.