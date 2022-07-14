Gadayi Shines At Ashanti GNPC Fastest Meet

Current Ashanti’s finest athlete, Edwin Gadayi, produced stellar performance when he recorded an impressive time of 9.84 seconds in the Ashanti-BA GNPC Ghana’s Fastest meet at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi over the weekend.

Gadayi, who has run the fastest time in 200 meters, confirmed his fine form at the Paa Joe Stadium over the weekend when he emerged the overall winner.

The female category saw Janet Mensah dominating the 100 meters event.

Founder of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human project, Reks Brobby, lauded the efforts of the athletes saying, “I feel fulfilled, I am excited, the level of competition was high, and I am sure it will be maintained and can’t wait for the final later in the year.

“Indeed, I can now say that my aim of reviving athletics in schools have been achieved to a large extent, more new personal and national best times have been recorded.”

All the winners went home with certificates and special prizes from sponsors like GNPC, Adiddas, Indomie, among others.

Below are the full results

U-18 – Boys

1st. William Opare, GHANAS (Eastern) – 10.70s

2nd. Isaac Sarfo, Okess (Ashanti) – 10.89s

3rd. Dennis Amoah Boakye, TI Amass (Ashanti) – 10.90s

U-18 – Girls

1st. Christiana Amanda Yeboah, St Louis SHS (Ashanti) – 12.20s

2nd. Rebecca Agyei, GSHS (Eastern) – 12.24s

3rd. Aisha Ibrahim, St Louis SHS, (Ashanti) – 12.30s

U-15 – Boys

1st. Nyandi Mensah Wisdom, KNUST JHS (Ashanti) – 11.56s

2nd. Mubarick Tahiru, Kintampo JHS (Bono) – 11.92s

3rd. Minta Geofery, B. Korkor Presby B. Sch. (Bono) – 12.15s

U-15 – Girls

1st. Veronica Tsakitry, GSHS (Eastern) – 12.66s

2nd. Dorcas Asiamah, Arrows Club (Ashanti) – 12.96s

3rd. Sarah Nkansah. Spice Girls (Greater) – 13.00s

Seniors – Male

1st. Edwin Gadayi, Pablo Foundation (Ashanti) – 9.84s

2nd. Solomon K. Hammond, LCAC (Greater) – 10.11s

3rd. Enoch Fosuhene, KNUST (Ashanti) – 10.23s

Seniors – Female

1st. Janet Mensah, Sagnation Club (Ashanti) – 11.50s

2nd. Doris Mensah Quainoo, KNUST (Ashanti) – 11.86s

3rd. Blessing Samuel, KNUST (Ashanti) – 11.96s

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum