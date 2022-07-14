40 Under 40 Awards Calls For Entries

Richard Abbey Jnr

XODUS COMMUNICATIONS, organisers of the 40 Under 40 Awards has called for online nomination entries for this year’s edition which will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The online nomination, which ends on August 12, is eligible to Ghanaians under the age of 40, who have impacted lives through their exceptional leadership.

The nomination categories cover a wide range sectors such as banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health, technology, and innovation amongst others.

According to the organisers, any anonymous person can nominate a preferred candidate, but the nominee must be an entrepreneur, chief executive officer, or co-founder of a company under the age of 40 or in the year under review. Interested persons must visit the page at 40under40awards.com.gh/nomination-entry/.

“The selected nominees after a thorough assessment by the award board will be published on August 15 for voting which ends on September 20, 2022,” the organisers said.

The Event Director, Mr. Richard Abbey Junior, said the 40 under 40 Awards is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service and have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age as a result of this.

“We believe that putting the spotlight on these young achievers will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters while building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.

“Year after year, we have seen outstanding individuals of trailblazers strive hard with dedication and perseverance by overcoming challenges and economic instability. These are the people we want to award.

“Our Awarding Board seeks outstanding entrepreneurs, executives, managers, and professionals in the public and private and non-profit sectors. It will recognise attributes such as achievements in business, experience, and innovation, vision, leadership, and community involvement,” Mr. Abbey disclosed.

This year’s edition, which is expected to attract some personalities including ministers of state, radio and television industry stakeholders as well as winners from previous editions, marks the 5th edition of the event.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke