Stonebwoy To Sue Kelvynboy



Chief Executive Officer of the Burniton Music Group Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has instructed his lawyers to seek legal remedies after denying any involvement in a scuffle involving his former signee, Kelvynboy.

Kelvynboy in a twitter post on Monday revealed that some persons close to Stonebwoy's camp "attacked" him during an event in Ashaiman. But according to Stonebwoy, the allegation was a deliberate attempt to cause harm to his brand and various businesses.

A statement released by the Burniton Music Group Limited said, “these imputations of criminal conduct are very scandalous and calculated to cause disaffection for Stonebwoy, our organisation, and our brand.