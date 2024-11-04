Stop Election Prophecies – Akufo-Addo Warns Pastors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sounded a warning to pastors and clergy members to refrain from making prophecies about the outcome of the December 7 elections.

This call to action, delivered through Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng at the “Agent of Peace” Campaign organized by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) on November 3, 2024, emphasizes the need for decorum and respect during this critical period.

Akufo-Addo’s Concerns

The President’s plea stems from concerns that such prophecies can create tension, mislead voters, and undermine the democratic process.

He stressed that Ghana’s democratic achievements are rooted in peaceful elections, and it’s crucial to maintain respectful political discourse.

Ghana’s Democratic Track Record

Ghana has a history of peaceful elections, and Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of maintaining this legacy.

The country’s democratic growth relies on genuine elections, which provide a mechanism for the peaceful transfer of power.

By urging clergy members to refrain from making election prophecies, President Akufo-Addo aims to promote a peaceful and respectful electoral period.

