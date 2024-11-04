GoRide App Was Launched To Rescue Taxi Business- Bawumia

In a bold move to save Ghana’s taxi industry, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has clarified the introduction of the GoRide app, a digital solution aimed at competing with popular ride-hailing services like Yango and Uber.

Speaking at a youth engagement event on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia explained that the app was born out of a need to prevent the collapse of the taxi business, which has been struggling to keep up with the shift to digital ride-hailing platforms.

The GoRide app is part of Dr. Bawumia’s broader vision to address everyday problems faced by Ghanaians.

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, he has been engaging with various communities across the country, listening to their concerns and sharing his policies for a better future.

In recent months, Dr. Bawumia has connected with youth in the Central Region, Greater Accra, and Oti Region, showcasing his commitment to empowering young Ghanaians through education, skill training, and job creation.

His outreach efforts have been well-received, with many expressing confidence in his ability to drive positive change.

The launch of GoRide marks a significant milestone in Dr. Bawumia’s efforts to promote economic growth and support local businesses.

By providing a digital platform for taxi drivers to compete with international ride-hailing services, GoRide is poised to revitalize the taxi industry and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia’s proactive approach to addressing everyday challenges has resonated with many voters.

His pledge to make the voices and concerns of Ghana’s youth central to his leadership has sparked hope for a brighter future.

-BY Daniel Bampoe