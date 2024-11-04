Police Trace Adabraka Robbers To Ashaiman

The daring daylight robbery at Adabraka on Saturday, November 2, has taken a new turn as police have tracked the getaway vehicle to Ashaiman in Greater Accra.

The robbers, four masked men, made off with large sums of cash after firing shots into the air, causing chaos in the bustling market. It’s believed that about half a million dollars cash was taken away.

The Robbery Incident

Eyewitnesses described the scene as terrifying, with shoppers and vendors scrambling for cover as the gunfire rang out.

The robbers targeted a man in a red Toyota Corolla, parked near the market, and seized large sacks of cash from the boot.

Police Response

The police swiftly responded to the incident, announcing a manhunt for the armed gang.

“We would like to assure the public that we will surely get them and bring them to face justice,” the police stated.

Tracking the Getaway Vehicle

Security agencies have released images of the Toyota Highlander, with registration number GN 7357-19, leaving the crime scene and tracked to Ashaiman.

The vehicle’s route included stops at:

– Sunny FM Roundabout

– Shiashie

– Accra Mall

– Accra Mall Roundabout

– Ashaiman Zenu

However, the police are urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with their efforts to apprehend the suspects.

–BY Daniel Bampoe