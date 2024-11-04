Mahama Defies NDC’s Decision To Sign Peace Pact

In a surprising turn of events, former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his willingness to engage with the National Peace Council to expand the signatories of the peace pact to include other key stakeholders.

This move contradicts the NDC’s initial decision not to sign any peace declaration ahead of the December elections.

Former President John Mahama’s commitment to peace was evident at the 2024 Peace Campaign organized by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC) on November 3, 2024.

He emphasized the importance of preventing election violence, citing past incidents such as the Ayawaso West Wuogon incident and the lives lost in 2020.

John Mahama urged that perpetrators be held accountable to prevent similar occurrences.

The event featured impactful speeches from various leaders, including Apostle Amponsah Frempong and representatives from the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, and the Office of the National Chief Imam.

NDC’s Initial Stance

Previously, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDC, had expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of peace declarations, citing past experiences.

He emphasized that preventing violence requires proactive measures rather than symbolic gestures.

-BY Daniel Bampoe