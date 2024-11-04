Bawumia To Launch Credit Scoring System

In a groundbreaking move, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced the launch of Ghana’s credit scoring system on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

This revolutionary system, first proposed by Dr. Bawumia during his constituency-focused campaign at Lambussie, Nandom, and Lawra in July 2024 is expected to transform the country’s financial landscape.

The credit scoring system is a “game changer” that holds significant promise for Ghana’s economic growth.

The system will enable individuals and businesses to access credit facilities based on their creditworthiness, thereby boosting economic activity.

Dr. Bawumia revealed the launch date during his interaction with Youth Connect on Sunday, stating that the credit score system will be operational before the upcoming elections.

Initially, he had anticipated completing the score system next year, but the project has been expedited.

-BY Daniel Bampoe