NDC Runs To Court Over Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Joana Gyan Cudjoe

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a fresh application at the Sekondi High Court seeking to overturn a court’s injunction that has prevented Joana Gyan Cudjoe, wife of musician, Keche, to be recognised as the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Amenfi Central in the upcoming general election.

The move is to help secure Joana Cudjoe’s place on the December 7 parliamentary ballot as the NDC’s candidate for Amenfi Central in the Western Region.

This follows the dismissal of an earlier application by an Accra High Court, in which the NDC sought to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from printing ballots and the notice of poll, in defense of Cudjoe’s eligibility.

The NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections and Information Technology (IT), Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer, interacting with the media noted that the party was pursuing further legal actions at the Sekondi High Court to overturn the existing injunction affecting Madam Cudjoe’s candidacy.

He said the move by the party was based on the ruling of the Accra High Court which refused the NDC’s injunction because of the earlier injunction which is still active.

He added that the hearing which is set for November 7 at the Sekondi High Court, aims to vacate the injunction and pave the way for Madam Cudjoe’s picture to appear on the ballot paper.

It would be recalled the parliamentary primaries of the opposition NDC in Amenfi West Constituency saw Madam Gyan Cudjoe winning overwhelmingly.

However, some aggrieved party members filed a lawsuit to secure an interlocutory injunction to temporarily restrain Madam Gyan Cudjoe from holding herself out as the duly elected candidate.

Subsequently, the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee annulled the primary and the party conducted fresh primary in the area on September 8, 2024.

Madam Gyan Cudjoe emerged victorious once again, with the EC supervising the process.

The party asserted that the September election superseded the earlier primary, rendering the earlier contest irrelevant and reinforcing Madam Gyan Cudjoe’s legitimacy.

However, the EC disqualified Madam Gyan Cudjoe, citing the interlocutory injunction tied to the earlier primary which was cancelled.

The NDC demands that the EC restore Madam Gyan Cudjoe’s name on the notice of poll and ballot papers for Amenfi Central.

Meanwhile, the Amenfi Central NDC has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the EC’s disqualification of their Parliamentary Candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe.

At a press conference addressed by Constituency Secretary, Fiifi Sangmoah, the party described the EC’s action as “undemocratic and unconstitutional’.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi