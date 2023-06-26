Tamale Gets Children’s Hospital

Commissioning of Excellent Touch Medical Services in Tamale

Excellent Touch Medical Services, has commissioned the first pediatric hospital at Choggu Yapalsi in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The facility will serve the five regions of the north as well as neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo among others.

Some of the services rendered at the facility include outpatient consultations, inpatient care, specialist clinic, mother clinic, well child clinic, speech therapy, pharmacy, physiotherapy, laboratory services among others.

Dr. Priscilla Alhassan, Co-Founder of Excellent Touch Medical Services, at the commissioning of the facility noted that the hospital has been established to provide excellent, quality and affordable medical services to mothers and their children within the five regions of the north and beyond.

She indicated that the facility’s aim is to provide a comfortable and warm environment to enable children receive quality medical attention as well as providing specialist pediatric care to children.

Dr. Alhassan stated that the facility intends to embark on a sensitisation exercise within Tamale to educate the general public on child health.

Excellent Touch Medical Services, as part of their corporate social responsibility,screened and treated 322 children and adults for free.

Some mothers who took part in the health screening expressed their excitement about the establishment of a dedicated hospital for children within the region, which will cater for the health needs of their children.

Some mothers and children undergoing medical screening at Excellent Touch Medical Services in Tamale

By Eric Kombat, Tamale