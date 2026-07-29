Taxi Driver Murdered In Vehicle

The vehicle in which the deceased was found

A 35-year-old taxi driver, Kwabena Awuah, popularly known as Asawado, has been brutally murdered by unidentified assailants at Kotwi-Nkoransa in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased was found dead in his taxi, bearing registration number AW 2458-20, after he reportedly left home late Sunday night to begin his night’s work.

The shocking incident, which occurred around midnight, has thrown residents of the community into fear and disbelief.

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Gyamfi, told DAILY GUIDE that the deceased was at home around 8:00 p.m., where he reportedly had a misunderstanding with his wife that escalated into a fight.

According to the eyewitness, at about 11:00 p.m., Kwabena Awuah informed neighbours that he was leaving for work. However, residents woke up the following morning to the tragic news that he had been found dead in his vehicle.

“He was at home around 8:00 p.m. and had a misunderstanding with his wife, which led to a fight. Around 11:00 p.m., he told us he was going to work, but this morning we heard he had been killed,” Ibrahim Gyamfi told DAILY GUIDE.

Personnel from the Brofoyedru District Police Command visited the scene and conveyed the body to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police have since commenced investigations into the murder and are pursuing the perpetrators.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown.

FROM David Afum, Kotwi-Nkoransa