3 Killed, 5 Injured In Asafo Road Crash

The mangled passenger vehicle being towed away

Three people were killed while five others sustained injuries in a horrific road crash at the Asafo Labour Roundabout in Kumasi on the morning of Tuesday, July 28.

The fatal accident occurred when a Kia Rhino truck loaded with plantains allegedly suffered brake failure while descending from the Amakom direction, causing the driver to lose control before crashing into a commercial passenger vehicle travelling from the Kejetia direction.

The impact of the collision left the passenger vehicle badly mangled, trapping some of the occupants inside. Residents, traders and other Good Samaritans rushed to the scene and rescued the victims by cutting through the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The five injured victims, including some security personnel, were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where they are currently receiving treatment.

An eyewitness, Yaw Gabriel, told the DAILY GUIDE that the truck driver swerved in an attempt to avoid ploughing into other road users, a move he said prevented what could have been an even more devastating tragedy.

Personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) quickly arrived at the scene to control traffic and supervise the removal of the wrecked vehicles.

The Manhyia MTTD Commander, DSP Docars Kyei Mensah, confirmed the three deaths and said the five injured victims are receiving treatment at KATH.

She indicated that the Kia Rhino truck was suspected to have developed brake failure before the crash, but stressed that investigations have commenced to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, market women from the Aboabo Market, who identified the victims as fellow traders returning from Asante Akyem with consignments of plantains, gathered at the scene to salvage the scattered plantains.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi