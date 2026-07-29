2 Arrested With 170 Parcels Of ‘Indian Hemp’

Suspects Seth Amekuse and Godwin Yamegi with the exhibits

The Northern Regional Police Command, has arrested two (2) suspected drug dealers and recovered 170 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp during an intelligence-led anti-drug operation at Katariga in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

The operation, led by the Northern Regional Special Operations Team known as Red Maria, forms part of the Command’s sustained efforts to combat drug trafficking and other criminal activities within the region.

According to police, the first suspect Godwin Yamegi, 32, was arrested with two parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and during interrogation, he disclosed that the suspected narcotic substance had been supplied to him by Seth Amekuse, 33.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, the team proceeded to the residence of Seth Amekuse at Katariga, where he was arrested and a search conducted in his room led to the recovery of an additional 168 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The exhibits have been handed over to the Regional Drugs Law Enforcement Unit (RDLEU) for further investigation and processing.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, and will be arraigned before the court upon the conclusion of investigations to face the appropriate charges.

The Northern Regional Police Command commended the public for their continued cooperation and encouraged citizens to volunteer credible information on drug-related and other criminal activities through the nearest Police Station. The Command assured that it remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all residents by relentlessly pursuing individuals engaged in the trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale