700 Vehicles Impounded For Unauthorised Sirens, Lamps In WR

Police officers removing unapproved emergency equipment from one of the vehicles

About 700 vehicles have been impounded by the Western Regional Police Command for allegedly using unapproved emergency equipment, including lamps and sirens.

The vehicles were impounded in an operation conducted by personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The police subsequently removed all illegally installed sirens, beacons, and strobe lights, as well as other unauthorised lamps during the operation.

The exercise formed part of a nationwide clamp down on use of unapproved emergency equipment by motorists and vehicle owners, aimed at ensuring safety on the roads.

ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, the Director of Education, Research, and Training at the Ghana Police Service, led the exercise in Takoradi.

He explained that the move formed part of nationwide enforcement of Regulations 74 and 65 of the Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180, Road Traffic Regulations 2012, which regulated horns, sirens, and light on vehicles.

He noted that since the start of the exercise about a month ago, the police had impounded about 4,626 vehicles for violating the law.

“Per our experience, we have seen that some chiefs, businessmen, politicians, and pastors are also part of this whole infractions, but we are not sparing anyone,” he disclosed.

He said the exercise was intended to reduce noise pollution and other nuisances, as well as improve upon visibility for motorists, especially at night.

ACP Obeng said the police had observed that motorists and vehicle owners had over the years violated Regulation 74, which authorised only certain individuals and institutions to use sirens.

He mentioned those authorised to use sirens as the head of state, security agencies, Bank of Ghana and hospitals.

“We have also observed that vehicle owners have retrofitted additional headlamps and other aesthetic lights that are blinding other road users and contributing to road crashes,” he noted.

He stated that so far, offenders have been given verbal warnings and their devices confiscated, but stressed that repeated offenders would face prosecution.

ACP Obeng indicated that the police would sustain the enforcement exercise on the roads, and warned motorists and vehicle owners against retrofitting unlawful lamps and sirens on their vehicles..

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi