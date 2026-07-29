GFA Maintains July 31 Deadline For Premier League Club Licensing Applications

The Ghana Football Association’s Club Licensing Department has reiterated that Premier League clubs have until Friday, July 31, 2026, to complete and submit their applications through the Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP).

The department stressed that the deadline will not be extended, warning that clubs that fail to complete the process could face sanctions under the Club Licensing Regulations. Such penalties may include being denied participation in the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

As of 11:00am on Monday, July 27, seven clubs had fully completed their applications. They are Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, Medeama SC, FC Samartex 1996, All Blacks United FC and Basake Holy Stars FC.

Meanwhile, Debibi United, Karela FC, Bechem United, Port City FC and Vision FC were still working on their submissions.

Six clubs—Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Bibiani Gold Stars, Heart of Lions, FC Ashantigold and Young Apostles FC—had not yet started the application process.

The Club Licensing Department has urged clubs with incomplete or pending applications to speed up their submissions and ensure that all required documents are uploaded before the deadline.

The GFA noted that meeting the club licensing requirements is compulsory for participation in the upcoming Premier League campaign and advised clubs to avoid last-minute submissions to ensure a smooth approval process.

By Wletsu Ransford