Ghanaian Striker Fuseini Hospitalised After Robbery Attack In Brussels

Mohammed Fuseini

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini is recovering after being violently attacked and robbed in Brussels in an incident that has sent shockwaves through Belgian football.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Belgian champions, Union Saint-Gilloise, was reportedly assaulted on Sunday while sitting inside his parked vehicle.

According to Belgian outlet, Het Laatste Nieuws, five men forcefully dragged the striker from his car before overpowering him and stealing his valuables.

The attackers allegedly snatched Fuseini’s mobile phone before making away with a luxury watch estimated to be worth between 8,000 and 14,000 Euros.

The Ghana international sustained injuries during the ordeal and was taken to hospital, where he received medical treatment. His condition has not been disclosed, but he is understood to be recovering following the traumatic incident.

Footage of the robbery has since surfaced on social media, prompting widespread reaction. Belgian police confirmed they are aware of the video, while the investigation has now been handed over to the public prosecutor’s office as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Union Saint-Gilloise condemned the attack and praised the swift response of law enforcement.

Fuseini joined Union Saint-Gilloise two years ago after spells with Austrian side, Sturm Graz and Danish club, Randers. Since arriving in Belgium, he has developed into a key figure in the club’s attack and has earned recognition as one of Ghana’s promising forwards abroad.