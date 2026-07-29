Medeama Target CAF Champions League Group Stage

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have set their sights on reaching the group stage of the 2026/27 CAF Champions League as they prepare to represent Ghana in Africa’s premier club competition.

The Tarkwa-based side earned qualification after clinching the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League title and are determined to make a strong impact on the continental stage.

Medeama Communications Director, Benjamin Graham, says the club’s ambition is to compete with some of Africa’s biggest teams and establish itself as a major force in the competition.

Speaking on Akoma FM, Graham revealed that the Yellow and Mauve have set a clear target of progressing beyond the preliminary rounds and reaching the group stage.

“Our ambition is to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League and compete at the highest level against some of Africa’s biggest clubs,” he said.

As part of preparations for the campaign, Medeama have earmarked $1.5 million to strengthen their squad and improve the club’s operations.

Graham explained that the investment demonstrates the club’s commitment to competing effectively against Africa’s elite and making a deep run in the tournament.

“Our budget for the CAF Champions League campaign alone is $1.5 million, which reflects our level of commitment and our ambition to make a deep run in the competition,” he added.

The 2026/27 CAF inter-club competitions are expected to begin in the first week of September, with Medeama carrying Ghana’s hopes in the Champions League following their domestic title success.

By Wletsu Ransford