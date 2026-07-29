Zinedine Zidane Appointed New France Head Coach

Zinedine Zidane

Former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has been confirmed as the new head coach of the France national team, succeeding Didier Deschamps after the country’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Deschamps ended his 14-year reign following France’s semi-final defeat to Spain, bringing an end to a successful tenure that included leading Les Bleus to their second World Cup title in 2018 and guiding the nation to three major finals.

Zidane, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, returns to management for the first time since leaving Real Madrid for a second spell in 2021. The 54-year-old has signed a contract that will see him lead the national team through the qualifying campaign for the 2030 World Cup.

Reacting to his appointment, Zidane described the opportunity to manage France as a source of great pride and expressed his determination to achieve success with the team.

“I’ve often said it: there’s nothing greater than the French national team. So it’s a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team,” Zidane said.

He also thanked French Football Federation president, Philippe Diallo, and the federation’s leadership for their confidence, while paying tribute to Deschamps and his coaching staff.

Zidane said he has high ambitions for the national side, which finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup.

Diallo hailed the appointment as a major moment for French football, describing Zidane as a legend who combines an outstanding playing career with a highly successful record as a coach.

Zidane’s first competitive match in charge will be a UEFA Nations League away fixture against Turkey on September 25.