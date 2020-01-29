Teacher Uses Mobile Phone To Teach ICT

Bosuso D/A JHS

The Assistant Head Teacher of Bosuso D/A JHS at Fanteakwa South District in the Eastern Region, has been using his mobile phone handset to teach Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Reagan Antwi told DAILY GUIDE that he used to teach the children from his laptop but it broke down and as a result, had to use his Samsung phone to impart ICT knowledge to the students.

He said the students were failing in the ICT subject due to lack of computers in the school.

He said the school was more than 100 years old but they were really facing challenges such as no ICT laboratory, school library and even electricity to power the place to ensure smooth learning.

He said they had written letters to the district education office as well as the MP for the area but they were yet to get positive feedback concerning the challenges the students and teachers were facing.

He said that Bosuso D/A JHS, was the basic school that Arko Adjei of the Big Six fame attended.

The teacher called on the government, NGOs and philanthropists to come to their aid to help solve the challenges facing the school.

From Ahmed Kamal, Bosuso, ER