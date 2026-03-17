Telecel Trains 1,000 Girls In Coding

Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai

The Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo‑Nai, has announced a major initiative to train 1,000 girls in coding and digital skills for free as part of the telco’s activities to celebrate International Women’s Month in March.

Speaking in an exclusive interview Ing. Obo-Nai said ‘She Codes’, which is a virtual coding initiative open to every young girl in Ghana between ages 14 to 18, forms part of the line-up of activities to mark Women’s Month, aimed at empowering young women through practical opportunities and skills development.

“Throughout March, we are training 1,000 girls virtually in coding and digital skills for free. These skills would build their digital capacity and expose them to STEM careers so they can influence society positively,” she said.

The initiative aims to increase the pipeline of women entering science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers while helping bridge the gender gap in the tech industry in the long term.

Telecel Ghana has lined up a series of engagements designed to support women throughout the month. These include a high-profile fireside conversation that featured renowned Ghanaian software engineer and disability rights advocate, Farida Bedwei and tax and regulatory leader at PwC West Africa, Ayesha Bedwei, who discussed advancing opportunities for women in technology and finance.

The celebration will climax with the ‘Women 100 Power Connect’, a networking and dialogue platform designed to spotlight the contributions of women and promote meaningful conversations.

“It’s all about giving value to women, so it’s a fully action-packed month under the global theme, ‘Give To Gain’. We recognise that women give a lot to society, and they also deserve to be given back,” Ing. Obo-Nai said.

Throughout the month, Telecel will also highlight women including engineers and technical professionals, to showcase female talent driving innovation within the telecommunications sector.

“About 36 per cent of our employees are women. This is not tokenism, it is a deliberate effort to bring in qualified professional women who can contribute to the growth of the business and the industry,” she said.

Beyond the International Women’s Month activities, Mrs. Obo-Nai reflected on the company’s transformation journey and recent financial performance.

“This is the first year we are declaring profit after many years, and it comes from changing our strategy and understanding the evolving needs of customers, especially around pricing and creating valuable services in tailored data allocation,” she said.

According to the CEO, Telecel Ghana remains committed to national development, noting that the company continues to invest heavily in communities through the Telecel Ghana Foundation, which runs flagship initiatives such as Homecoming, DigiTech, Healthfest, and Rural Ultrasound.

Additionally, Telecel Ghana will train 100,000 Ghanaians in coding under the government’s ‘One Million Coders Programme’ through its sponsored digital training platform, Startocode.

Reflecting on her career journey in telecommunications, she described the past two years as both rewarding and satisfying.

“I have seen the industry evolve from analogue to digital, technology advancing rapidly, and more women participating in the growth of the industry and the economy. This journey has been fulfilling, and I’m excited about what the future holds,” she said.