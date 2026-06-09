The Hornets’ Nest Disturbed

Politics is an interesting occupation, its twists and turns providing ingredients for journalists to compose stories from, ready for public consumption.

Such headline-making remarks or actions emanating from politicians could be positive or negative, silly or wise, each of the foregone defining the make of the persons at the centre of the developments.

In the kind of political milieu prevailing in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as we have mentioned already, the justification for inclusion or to remain relevant is critical.

Remarks, regardless of their qualities, are important if appointees must remain on the radar of Jubilee House.

This recognition has informed and rightly so the occasional spewing of balderdash by Nana Yaa Jantuah, former Convention People’s Party (CPP) frontrunner and now NDC official at the Jubilee House.

In her latest negative headline-making utterance clothed rhetorically, she asked why Accra’s disasters occur only when President John Mahama is in power.

The answer to the foregone has the potential of disturbing the hornet’s nest, which it has.

This is not the kind of subject dyed-in-the-wool NDC members, especially at the top of the hierarchy, would want on the public space at this time.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), she implied, has cast a spell on the John Mahama administration so it would suffer such calamities and become unpopular.

Online archives have enabled curious Ghanaians to seek and present an answer to Nana Yaa Jantuah’s question, rhetorically as it sounded.

Nine years ago, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, while being hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere mentioned a face in the clouds shedding tears, spectacle he saw with spiritual eyes.

The person shedding tears is a Ghanaian who has passed on to eternity but God who would not like Ghanaians to suffer the effect of the tear-shedding occurrence quickly provided a bowl to tap the tears.

The man took a swipe at the hypocrisy of some leaders in this country, another blemish which could be taking a toll on the country spiritually, as he implied.

Nana Yaa Jantuah should consider the esoteric remarks from Rev. Owusu Bempah and be wise. NPP casting a spell on the NDC so calamity will befall the nation sounds disingenuous and incompatible with a politician of her stature.