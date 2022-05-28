Tight Security at Volta NPP Delegates Conference

There is tight security at the Ho Technical University where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its Regional Delelgates Conference.

The entire perimeter of the Auditorium has been cordoned off with Police manning every entrance and exit point.

To this end, the usual situation where all manner of people were allowed into the perimeter and the election grounds are absent today.

Aspirants who had personal security had their security refused entry. Some supporters who wanted to force their way into the perimeter were met with immediate resistance by the Police.

The situation is so tight that only authorised persons are permitted to enter the perimeter and the auditorium.

Several appeals by party officials to allow their supporters, aides and other followers into the perimeter was not condoned by the Police manning the exists.

According to the officers, they are only taking orders from their superior officers and not party officials.

Media Personnel who were not given accreditation cards despite being invited were also prevented into the perimeter, not to talk of the entrance.

It had to take the Regional Election Chairman, Kudjoh Attah to plead with the Regional Police Commander, COP Edward Oduro Kwateng before the media could be allowed entry.

COP Edward Kwarteng in an interview explained that he and his men are fully prepared to ensure an event free Delegates Conference, hence the high level preparation.

He cautioned delegates to warn their supporters and unauthorised security to behave and comply with the security directives else, they will be dealt with by the law.

Meanwhile 294 Delegates are casting their votes to elect 10 new Regional Executives out of 36 aspirants.

Out of this number, Kofi Agra who had initially expressed interest in the Regional Organiser position pulled out; reducing the number of aspirants to 35.

From Fred Duodu, Ho