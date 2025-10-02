TikTokers Hail PAC Committee For Public Service Accountability

Abena Osei-Asare, Chairperson, PAC

A NUMBER of TikTokers have applauded members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament for their thorough investigation of some public servants in government agencies in recent times.

A video excerpt of the PAC sitting to scrutinise the audited accounts of some government institutions have sparked conversations on social media.

In its recent sitting, PAC raised serious concerns about financial irregularities at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), after the latest Auditor-General’s report revealed the payment of unearned salaries amounting to GH¢1,449,000 to a deceased staff member for 26 months.

This made TikTok sensation, Prisy1, to question the nature of corruption embed in state institutions, hence commending PAC for their investigations into the audited accounts of government agencies and public servants.

“Tamale Teaching Hospital what a shame, what a disgrace, 26 good months of paying a dead person, and there are newly posted teachers who for 13 good months are not been paid, I saw it on Twitter (X) that they are demonstrating to be paid for 13 good months.

“Public Accounts Committee, I commend you for the good work. You have done so well, I’m urging the committee to take a second look at other institutions, because there are other places you are to also look at where corruption is ongoing. Scrutinise them and bring them to book,” she stated.

Similarly, another TikToker, Quecy Official, commented on the directive by the PAC to recover over GH¢17,000 in physically challenged allowance wrongly paid to an able-bodied teacher.

He said, “The Public Accounts Committee audit is a step in the right direction; you need to continue with it. If we are able to name and shame, Ghana will be a better place for us all. How can you wrongfully pay GH¢17,000 to someone who is not disabled? So you can imagine how many people are receiving salaries who are not working.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke