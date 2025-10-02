TEWU Suspends Nationwide Strike

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) has suspended its indefinite nationwide strike, which began on September 19, 2025.

The suspension took effect yesterday, October 1, following what the union described as “very constructive dialogue” with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and other employer institutions.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, King James Azortibah, TEWU said the discussions had created a pathway toward an amicable resolution of its long-standing demands, particularly the conclusion and signing of Conditions of Service for its members.

The union added that it was adopting a strategic pause to allow room for further negotiations and implementation of the agreed terms.

All TEWU members within the Ghana Education Service, public and technical universities, the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, and the Ghana Library Authority have been directed to resume work immediately.

However, members who travelled outside their duty stations during the strike have until Monday, October 6, to return.

A crucial follow-up meeting has also been scheduled with the FWSC on Tuesday, October 7, to advance negotiations and finalise the agreements.

TEWU warned against any victimisation of its members for participating in the industrial action, pledging to defend all who face unfair treatment.

At the same time, the union expressed appreciation to management and school authorities who cooperated during the strike.

The indefinite strike, which the union described as “very impactful,” drew the involvement of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Jobs, the National Labour Commission, and the FWSC.

TEWU’s leadership praised the solidarity of its National Executive Council, regional officers, and grassroots members for sustaining the industrial action, affirming that “there is power in our collective action.”

By Belinda Adjei