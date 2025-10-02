Abokomah Battles Veekee James, Hilda Baci, Enioluwa, Others For West Africa Citizens Award

Deaconess Abokomah

GHANAIAN CONTENT Creator, Deaconess Abokomah, known in real life as Ebenezer Arthur, has grabbed a nomination for this year’s West African Citizens Awards (WAFRICAwards) themed, “The Rebirth Edition”.

Deaconess Abokomah is competing against twenty West African content creators in the Social Media Influencer of the Year category.

The nominees include Young 15 (Liberia), Ben South (Ghana), Ameyaw Debrah (Ghana), Enioluwa Adeoluwa (Nigeria), Veekee James (Nigeria), Hilda Baci (Nigeria), The Real Adebayor (Togo), Deaconess Abokomah (Ghana), Veralyn Vonleh (Liberia) and Boss Grl (Liberia)

The rest are Elzo JamDong (Senegal), Dulcie Boateng (Ghana), Wode Maya (Ghana), Aisha Salaudeen (Nigeria), Seyram Abdallah (Ghana), Hilda Savage (Gambia), Mankajang Daily (Gambia), Tida Jobe (Gambia), Quecy Official (Ghana), Fatou Jupiter (Senegal), and Tayo Aina (Nigeria).

In a post on social media, Deaconess Abokomah called for support from followers to emerge as the winner of the category.

Currently in its fourth year, the theme, “Rebirth,” celebrates the resilient spirit of the region – stories of innovation, perseverance, and transformation that are reshaping West Africa for the better.

Since opening nominations in July, the organisers say they have received an overwhelming wave of submissions from across the sub-region, highlighting unsung heroes, trailblazing entrepreneurs, creative visionaries, and community champions.

The selection process was rigorous, guided by esteemed panel of judges, ensuring that only the most impactful contributions were selected. The awards ceremony is set for December in Nigeria.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke