6 Illegal Miners Arrested In Western North

The suspects

An anti-illegal mining operation carried out by the Western North Regional Police Command has led to the arrest of six suspects.

The six individuals were arrested at Sefwi Mrewa in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region while engaging in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

The six suspects, aged between 20 and 42, were subsequently arraigned before the Sekondi High Court and remanded into prison custody.

They are to reappear before the court on October 22, 2025.

Their names were given as Emmanuel Addae, 20; Boating Enoch, 26; Kwa Yurimpue, 26; Elvis Dery, 37; Nana Kwabena, 42 and Quansah Albert, 40.

According to a police press statement, the operation was conducted on September 25, 2025, in response to a request from Koantwi Mining Company Limited, to apprehend individuals mining on their concession.

A team of 20 police officers, led by the Regional Operations Commander, stormed the mining site and encountered about 20 individuals.

According to the police statement, although most of the illegal miners escaped, six of the suspects were apprehended.

It indicated that when the police were transporting the arrested suspects from the mining site, a group of thugs blocked the road and attacked two police officers on a motorbike.

In the process, one of the attackers, Dickson Nkrumah, 24, sustained a gunshot wound, and he is receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Regional Police Command has indicated its commitment to combating illegal mining, and warned that attacks on security personnel during their operations will be met with a swift response.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi