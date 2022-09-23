Top Stars For AK Songstress Era Concert On Sunday

The much-awaited musical concert dubbed ‘AK Songstress Era Concert’ being organised to entertain music fans in Accra and its environs,will take place this Sunday, September 25, at the Labadi Beach.

BEATWAVES gathered that the event which is an afternoon showhas over 15 performing artisteson the bill. Gate opens at 7am.

The event would be different and of course better than any other musical concert held at the Labadi Beach because the organisers have laced the performance list with known faces.

‘AK Songstress Era Concert’ will bring together artistes that have bombarded the airwaves and music charts with outstanding hits throughout the year on one platform.

Viewed as the concert which brings the best of talents to Accra for a memorable show, it is being powered by Paradise Entertainment, an Accra-based record label.

The venue is expected to be filled with music lovers from all walks of life who will witness the best of AK Songstress, Akwaboah Jnr, Mr Drew, Eno Barony, Lasmid, Wendy Shay, Portable, Abochi, Edem, Keche Global and a host of others.

The artistes, widely respected for their creativity and ability to churn out regular hits, are expected to deliver their finest performances so far on the stage come Sunday September 25.

Some new discoveries for the year will also be unleashed during the event.

Widely known for her creativity and ability to rock the stage for hours, AK Songstress, the headline act, is expected to deliver her finest performance.

The event, which forms part of activities lined up by the organisers to entertain patrons, is meant to celebrate AK Songstress brand and her achievement on the music scene and to give the Ghanaian music fans a party like no other.

It is being organised to celebrate Ghanaian music and to offer an entertaining and relaxing atmosphere to Ghanaian music fans.

Currently, the concert is the most talked-about music event in the country and the pre-event euphoria is visible across the capital city and its environs.

By George Clifford Owusu