World Cup Soccer Fiesta Countdown Screens Today

Moses Foh Amoaning

All is set for the World Cup Soccer Fiesta Qatar 2022 countdown today, on GTV Sports Plus, Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, host of the programme has said.

It is a 13-part documentary series with exciting countdown segment including a fan zone, facts file, and quiz competition, with Hisense products at stake for winners.

Also on the segment is ‘sportytainment’ which features top highlife stars like Agya Koo Nimo, Pat Thomas, Amandzeba etc as well as hiplife stars like Sarkodie, R2Bees among others.

The 30 minutes documentary countdown is being arranged by MOFA Productions under the leadership of Moses Foh Amoaning.

Also at stake for winners in the quiz competition is an all-expenses paid trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, courtesy Kenpong Travel and Tours.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum