TORCHER II Surpasses 1Million Spotify Streams

Stonebwoy’s Torcher II artwork

Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy’s (Livingstone Etse Satekla’s) 10-track album, The TORCHER II, has hit one million viewership on Spotify streaming app, according to Chart Ghana .

The 10-track EP, which initially launched as an exclusive purchase on the artist-first platform EVEN on March 16, 2026, became widely available on DSPs, including Spotify, Apple Music, and others, around May 11, 2026.

TORCHER II builds on the foundation of its 2025 predecessor THE TORCHER, expanding Stonebwoy’s signature blend of Afro-dancehall, reggae, and melodic introspection.

The project explores themes of perseverance, loyalty, spiritual grounding, and the realities of success, with the “Torcher” persona symbolising one who carries light through hardship.

The tracklists include , Intro, Wilderness, Many Times, Blood Don’t Make Family, Yire (Fanfooler), Hotter Fire (feat. Tomi Thomas), Never Used To Be Like This, Winner (feat. Jahmiel & 10Tik), Mountain Tall (feat. Arathejay) and Another 365 (Happy Birthday).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke