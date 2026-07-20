Tsitsipas Claims First ATP Title In 16 Months

Tsitsipas with the trophy

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won his first ATP title in 16 months after defeating Raphael Collignon in the Swiss Open final.

The former world number three and two-time Grand Slam finalist overcame the Belgian 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 to claim the 13th ATP title of his career.

Tsitsipas’ last title was the Dubai Open in March 2025, where he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

“I would like to start by mentioning how amazing the final was today,” said the Greek, who will climb from 85 to 55 in the updated world rankings on Monday.

“It’s been a long time so it does mean a lot to me.”

Tsitsipas impressed on serve in Sunday’s final in Gstaad, hitting four aces and no double faults.

He won 21 of 29 of his second-serve points and saved two break points from four faced.

It was the 27-year-old’s sixth clay court title of his career, most notably winning the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

The 24-year-old Collignon, ranked 42 in the world, was competing in his first ever ATP final.