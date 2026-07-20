TOR Receives 1m Barrels Of Local Crude

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has received one million barrels of Ghana’s indigenous Jubilee Sweet Crude, delivered aboard MT Apache on July 15, 2026.

The information was contained in a statement from the refinery.

This is the second consignment of one million barrels of Ghanaian indigenous crude supplied to TOR under President John Mahama’s administration following the historic first delivery in December 2016 aboard MT Bodeira during his first term in office.

With this latest delivery, TOR has now received its third one-million-barrel crude cargo since May 2026—namely Bonga, Baleine, and now Jubilee Medium Sweet Crude. These supplies have enabled the refinery to continue producing petroleum products for both the domestic and regional markets, advancing Ghana’s energy security while promoting industrialisation and value addition.