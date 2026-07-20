‘Unmask This Dangerous Man’

The damaged property

A registered owner of a land at Abehenease near Amasaman in Accra has expressed concern about how an unknown person has destroyed the fence wall of his property.

The owner, Frank Dan Enyimayew, claims that the crime was committed at a time when he was not present at the location. To provide security for the property, he has engaged a welder to occupy the place, who was not present when the hoodlums came to demolish the wall.

A structure is also on the property which, according to him, contains an assortment of building materials which he intends to use for the project.

The yet-to-be identified person, he said, could be someone who is on the prowl, damaging property of persons who duly acquired same.

He has called on the Amasaman Police to assist in unmasking the person behind the destruction of property duly acquired by their owners and to bring him before the law.

“I bought the property from the rightful owners of the land, Nii Awuah III, head of the Nii Awuah-Amanfro Family of Abehenase of Accra and duly registered it at the Lands Registry,” he said.

“Imagine working for so many years and investing one’s life’s savings into a project only for a devious person to come and do this to me,” he told DAILY GUIDE.

He said he has reported the case to the Amasaman Police whose personnel have visited the scene and taken pictures as part of their investigations.

Following what has befallen him, other property owners who are yet to commence construction even though they have walled the land are said to be living in fear, not knowing whether or not they would be next.