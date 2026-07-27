UHAS Celebrates Cultural Diversity, Strengthens Global Academic Partnerships

Participants at the event

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to internationalisation, cultural diversity and inclusive education by celebrating its 4th International Day with a call for stronger global partnerships and intercultural collaboration.

The event, held at the Cedi Auditorium on the university’s main campus at Sokode-Lokoe, brought together students, lecturers, diplomats, international partners, alumni and other stakeholders to celebrate the rich cultural diversity within the UHAS community.

The 4th International Day, held on the theme, “Internationalisation of Higher Education: Celebrating Cultural Diversity among Students and Staff,” featured cultural performances, music, dance, exhibitions and international cuisine from several countries represented at the university.

The Dean of International Programmes, Professor Elvis Tarkang, described the occasion as a reflection of UHAS’ commitment to fostering intercultural understanding, academic collaboration and global engagement.

According to Professor Tarkang, the growing diversity of students, faculty and international partners continues to enrich teaching, learning and research, while positioning the university as a leading centre for global health education.

The Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Professor Lydia Aziato, traced the institution’s internationalisation journey to its establishment in 2012, noting that international faculty members played a pivotal role in securing accreditation for the School of Medicine.

She paid tribute to pioneering academics from Cuba, Nigeria and India, whose contributions helped establish key academic programmes, including Medicine, Sports and Exercise Medicine, Speech and Hearing Sciences, and Prosthetics and Orthotics.

Professor Aziato disclosed that UHAS has expanded its international partnerships from 81 to 94 institutions within the past academic year, describing the growth as evidence of the university’s increasing global recognition.

She reaffirmed internationalisation, diversity and inclusion as strategic priorities for the institution and announced plans to introduce language proficiency programmes in English, French and Ewe, alongside continuous professional development opportunities for staff.

The Vice Chancellor further highlighted the university’s postgraduate certificate programme for African professionals, which this year attracted participants from 17 countries, as a testament to UHAS’ expanding international footprint.

Speaking on behalf of UNESCO Ghana Country Representative, Mr. Edmond Moukala, the Head of Education Programme at UNESCO Ghana, Mr. Prosper Nyavor, commended UHAS for placing cultural diversity at the centre of its internationalisation agenda.

He stressed the need for universities to produce health professionals who are not only clinically competent but also culturally responsive and globally minded, adding that UNESCO remains committed to strengthening its collaboration with UHAS through initiatives such as the smart-classroom project.

Presenting the state of internationalisation at UHAS, Senior Assistant Registrar at the Office of International Programmes, Mrs. Dominica Anumu, revealed that the university currently hosts students from several countries, including France, Nigeria, Benin, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States.

She said UHAS now maintains 94 international collaborations, with the majority of its partners located in Europe and North America.

Mrs. Anumu noted that recent student exchange programmes have enabled UHAS students to pursue academic opportunities in Germany, Turkey and Italy, while academic staff have also benefited from exchange programmes in countries such as Turkey and Canada.

Dr. Carlien Jooste of South Africa’s Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, who delivered the keynote address, urged higher education institutions to pursue strategic internationalisation that prioritises meaningful intercultural engagement rather than focusing solely on student mobility and enrolment figures.

An alumnus of UHAS and former National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) President, Mr. Farouk Omar Mohammed, praised the university for producing graduates who continue to excel both locally and internationally.

He disclosed that many UHAS alumni are currently living and working in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with several occupying specialist and leadership positions in the health sector.

The celebration climaxed with vibrant cultural displays and exhibitions representing Ghana, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries within the UHAS community.

Participants also interacted with representatives from international organisations, including Germany’s DAAD and Campus France, who provided information on study and scholarship opportunities abroad.

The ceremony was attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Frank Edwin; Acting Registrar, Dr. Cedric B. Dorkenoo; deans, directors, heads of security agencies, religious leaders and other distinguished guests.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho