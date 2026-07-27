Man Jailed 10 Years For Defiling Boy, 7

Convict Elyasu Kunateh

The Upper West Regional Police Command, through the Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), has secured the conviction and sentencing of 42-year-old Elyasu Kunateh for the defilement of a seven-year-old boy in Wa.

The convict was arrested by the police on January 20, 2026, following a report of the incident, which occurred on January 17, 2026, by the victim’s mother.

According to the Upper West Regional Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, upon receiving the complaint, the police immediately commenced investigations and referred the victim to a medical facility for examination, in addition to offering him psychosocial support.

The accused was remanded into police custody after being arraigned before the Wa High Court, and on July 23, 2026, after a full trial at the Wa High Court, His Lordship Justice Osei-Wusu Antwi found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment in hard labour.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander assured the public that it remains committed to protecting vulnerable persons, and will continue to pursue all reported cases of child abuse, sexual and gender-based violence.

He encouraged parents, guardians, caregivers, and members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected cases of abuse to the nearest police facility for immediate action.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa