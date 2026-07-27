The ‘Our Day’ Dilemma: A Cherished Ghanaian Tradition That Has Become A High-Pressure Cooker

The day that was once the most anticipated day on the school calendar, the day filled with laughter, juice boxes, and paper baskets of colour, has become a war zone of outrage.

As basic schools across the country officially end the term on Thursday, July 23, 2026, social media has exploded into a heated debate. The trigger? A wave of mounting allegations from frustrated parents claiming that the once beloved end-of-term “Our Day” tradition has been hijacked and turned into financial extortion.

For decades in Ghanaian culture, showing gratitude to educators was simple but spontaneous and heart-driven. But recent claims paint a vastly different picture of today’s classrooms where direct solicitations are used.

According to reports monitored on social media, parents now report receiving direct messages and phone calls from teachers nudging them to fund end-of-term “appreciation packages.”

Some of the requests have reportedly ballooned from small tokens of appreciation to high-ticket items, including home appliances such as microwaves and substantial cash demands.

The situation has pushed parents, especially those with wards in private schools, into a corner, fearing their kids will be embarrassed or treated differently if they go to school empty-handed.

“Our Day” Then And Now

The controversy stands in stark contrast to the memories of older generations.

Gone are the days when ‘Our Day’ meant excitement, laughter, and sharing, not expectations.

Growing up, while living with my late grandmother, my school was just behind our house. I could easily read between the lines when classes were about to begin. I would quickly prepare myself and rush off to school, eager to join my friends.

Those were our “Syto” days in public schools. Our biggest excitement back then was not about buying gifts for teachers; the real deal lay in “Our Day” celebrations.

Going to school with biscuits, drinks, and food packed in beautifully decorated baskets covered with white cloth was the ‘ish’ of the day. It was a real joy.

“When I was in primary school, our biggest excitement was not about buying gifts for teachers. We looked forward to bringing biscuits, drinks, and food packed in beautifully decorated baskets covered with white cloth. That was the real joy. It was never a rule. No parent was forced, and no child felt embarrassed.”

Pupils brought small tokens like drinks or biscuits in appreciation of their teachers, who accepted them with utmost pride.

But it was a voluntary gesture, as no parent was forced, and no child felt embarrassed because they could not offer a gift to their teacher.

It was simply an expression of a show of love and appreciation. But society over time is changing, forcing the meaning attached to ‘Our Day’ gifts to change too.

There is no doubt that teachers deserve to be appreciated. They shoulder bigger responsibilities even beyond the walls of classrooms.

They provide guidance and counselling and, in some instances, spend financially on their pupils. Those teachers deserve recognition.

For instance, if a parent recognises the influence of a teacher on a ward and showers gifts on him or her willingly, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

After all, appreciating people for their good deeds is sacrosanct with the Ghanaian upbringing.

A small gesture from a grateful heart can mean a lot.

But the real problem begins when appreciation becomes an expectation.

When parents are asked to exchange expensive gifts such as microwaves or large sums of money, then it raises concerns.

Some overburdened parents already struggling to make ends meet will be put under unbearable pressure.

A gift should bring happiness, not stress

Some people argue parents who choose private schools over public ones should be ready to meet the expectations that come with them. institutions. While parents certainly want the best for their children, appreciation should never feel like a compulsory payment.

Perhaps a better approach is to allow parents to raise specific concerns instead of blaming teachers for their predicaments. If a particular teacher or school makes unreasonable demands, that situation should be addressed directly rather than painting every teacher ‘black’.

Because the truth is, many teachers continue to serve with dedication and commitment.

At the same time, we should not allow this conversation to destroy our culture of kindness and generosity.

Giving has always been part of who we are as Ghanaians.

When we are kind and loving to others, God is pleased.

So, let us continue to appreciate teachers, but let that appreciation come from the heart — not from pressure, fear or obligation.

Perhaps the greatest gift a teacher can receive is not an expensive item wrapped in a package but the appreciation of their patience, sacrifice and hard work that have helped shape the life of a child.

Ultimately, the essence of Our Day is not about the gifts. It was always about gratitude, love, and appreciation.

Source: Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy