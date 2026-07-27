Napo Lauds Kufuor For Bridging Rural-Urban Educational Gap

FLASHBACK: Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

FORMER PRESIDENT John Agyekum Kufuor has been highly praised for his vision and efforts, which has helped to bridge the gap in educational standards between urban and rural senior high schools (SHS).

Former Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, making the remarks, said Mr. Kufuor, when he was in political office, strategically transformed some selected schools to provide high quality education to their pupils.

According to him, the lucky schools, including the Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS), were provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure and educational tools so they could perform at the same level just like the elite schools in the country.

“Decades after its founding, during the early 2000s, another giant of our history and someone who also happens to be my biological granduncle, His Excellency President John Agyekum Kufuor, saw the immense need to further elevate this institution.

“Recognising that the demands of the 21st century required upgraded state-of-the-art infrastructure, President Kufuor strategically designated and transformed Anglican Senior High School into one of the flagship Model Senior High Schools in Ghana.

“This was not just an infrastructure project; it was a smart educational investment aimed at bridging the gap between urban and rural standards, ensuring that KASS possessed the facilities, science labs, and resources necessary to breed world-class minds,” he disclosed.

Dr. Prempeh, who is affectionately called ‘Napo’, was delivering an address during the 60th anniversary of KASS, which was held under the theme, “Sixty Years of Excellence: Inspiring Global Impact, Empowering Future Leaders.”

Napo, who as the Minister of Education, successfully supervised the smooth implementation of the Free SHS social intervention policy, urged students to persistently pursue knowledge, notably in the areas of technology and innovation, and also work to positively impact society after school.

“As a former Minister for Education, and as someone who has dedicated years to systemic reform, I have learned that policy is only as good as its practical, measurable impact on the lives of everyday people.

“We cannot rely solely on the laurels of the past sixty years to solve the complex problems of tomorrow. To the students sitting here today, the world you will enter does not care only about what you know; it cares deeply about what you can do with what you know.

“The global economy demands future-ready leaders who can bridge the gap between high-level theory and grassroots execution. Excellence is not a static destination; it is a continuous, relentless pursuit of improvement. If you want to create a global impact, you must first master your local reality.

“You must embrace technology and innovation, refusing to be mere consumers of digital tools, and choosing instead to be the creators, the coders, and the problem-solvers who will transform agriculture, energy, and health in Ghana,” he added.

Napo also admonished students to jealously guard their character “because competence without character is a disaster waiting to happen. The discipline, modesty, and integrity you are taught within these walls are your greatest assets.”

Dr. Prempeh, who is also a former Energy Minister, urged students to cultivate resilience, pointing out that true leaders are defined not by how they celebrate victories, but by how they navigate challenges with strength, calm, and focus.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi