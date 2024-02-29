Unwholesome Vegetable Oil Shops Shut Down

A scene at one of the shops

The National Security Task Force has in a joint operation with the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana and the Tree Crop Development Authority raided fake oil shops in Kasoa and parts of Accra.

The operation, which commenced in the early hours of Tuesday within the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, forms part of a nationwide exercise initiated to stop the smuggling of unapproved vegetable oil into the country.

One of the targeted shops, Perfect End Logistics, was shut down during the operation and thousands of gallons of vegetable oil labeled “Virgin Chef” seized.

Despite claims that the oil was locally produced, investigations revealed that it was manufactured in Malaysia and illegally imported into Ghana.

The operation extended to Kasoa New Market, where shops such as Choice, Aicha, White Lilly and Ami, Kingsam were stormed.

Paul Amaning, the coordinator of the taskforce who led the operations, explained that a government directive since November of the previous year mandated all imported vegetable oils to pass through both Tema and Takoradi ports. Vegetable oils crossing the land borders were declared illegal.

He expressed concern over the prevalence of smuggling, explaining that it constituted a threat to over 8,000 jobs made up of farmers, millers, producers, and manufacturers.

He emphasised that only four brands – Kings Oil, Frytol, Hayat, and Golden Drop – are legal and approved for consumption in Ghana.

However, during the operation across Kasoa, Mallam Market, and Adabraka in Accra, none of these approved brands were found, indicating a significant influx of smuggled oils in the market.

“I was so surprised not to see one made in Ghana vegetable oil, which tells that the market is flooded with smuggled oil which is very bad. The security agencies and Customs have to sit up. I can tell you frankly that they are not doing their job at all.

“Some of these oils are not meant for consumption, they are for soap production, that is what we want Ghanaians to know.

“Eight shops were closed at the end of the day and their owners would be handed over to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for legal action,” Mr. Amaning said.

He urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and avoid consuming smuggled vegetable oils, cautioning that some of these oils may not be fit for consumption and could pose health risks.

BY Daniel Bampoe