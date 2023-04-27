Vodafone Ghana Celebrates ‘For A Better World Of Work Day’

Hannah Ashiokai Akrong

Vodafone Ghana is taking the lead in creating a better world of work with its first annual “For a Better World of Work Day.”

The day, which was held yesterday, was dedicated to all aspects of work and aimed at promoting a positive work environment, employee satisfaction, and productivity.

Commenting, Vodafone Ghana’s HR Director, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, said, “It is an initiative aimed at creating a more supportive work environment and promoting inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.” “By celebrating similarities and recognising the shared values and goals of employees, Vodafone Ghana hopes to create a workplace culture that value and supports its employees,” she added.

The theme for this year’s event, “Celebrating Similarities,” is particularly relevant in today’s world, where divisions and differences seem to be more prominent than ever. It emphasises the importance of recognising and appreciating our shared experiences, goals, and values.

“By focusing on what brings us together rather than what sets us apart, we hope to foster a sense of community and belonging among employees,” Ashiokai said.

The event is designed to promote employee engagement, happiness, and productivity and to create a workplace culture that values diversity and inclusivity. One of the key benefits of, “World of Work Day” is the opportunity it provides for employees to connect with each other and with the organisation. The event also offers a platform for employees to voice their opinions, concerns, and ideas for how to improve the workplace.

Vodafone Ghana has demonstrated its commitment to creating a positive work environment through its partnership with the Top Employer Institute to celebrate “World of Work Day”. By celebrating similarities and promoting inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, Vodafone Ghana is reiterating its leadership as one of the top employers in the country and across Africa.

A Business Desk Report