MODEC Sponsors 7 Female Welders Training Programme

MODEC (Mitsui Ocean Development and Engineering Company Inc.), a global supplier and operator of offshore floating vessels, have sponsored seven female Senior High School (SHS) graduates to study a three-month course in welding and fabrication.

In collaboration with Regional Maritime University (RMU), Cooperate Professional Industrial (CPI), the training is intended to encourage more females to enroll in vocational courses like welding and fabrication.

The beneficiaries are Angela Sackey, Theresa Osei Dampo, Priscilla Dadjo, Hegar Frimpong Nelle Akurugu, Stella Akofa, and Favor Gbadjo.

Head of Department, Marine Engineering Department, Isaac Animah, in his speech applauded MODEC for its swift response following a proposal from the school to sponsor some selected number of females for the welding and fabrication course.

Mr. Animah further indicated that the female beneficiaries after the three months training program would culminate in the students receiving an RMU certificate and the opportunity to write the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) examination for welders.

“This will qualify them to receive a CWB level 1 Certificate for welders, and an internationally recognized certification in welding fabrication,” he added.

On his part, the Managing Director of MODEC, Theophilus Ahwireng, said the company and Tullow refurbished and resourced the state-of-the-art welding training and fabrication centre at $1.6m to provide world-class professional vocational training to the oil and gas and allied sectors.

Since then, he said the organization has trained over 500 professionals in Ghana and West Africa.

“Unfortunately, less than 5% of the trained professionals are females hence the reason why we decided to invest heavily in the all-female welding programme to provide young females the opportunity to gain practical professional skills that will kick start their career and entrepreneurial pursuit “ he added.

Mr. Ahwireng also indicated MODEC and its supporting partners as part of capacity training are sponsoring two RMU instructors to Canada for the Canadian Welder Bureau Level 2 Certificate.

