Wesley Kesse Returns To Content Creation

Wesley Kesse

Content creator and fashion influencer, Wesley Kesse, has announced he’s leaving corporate life behind to focus fully on creativity, just months after relocating to the United States of America.

In a candid update shared on his social media pages, Wesley Kesse opened up about getting laid off from his job — a role he took on after moving to the United States 10 months ago.

“The first thing you expect to hear today. Most of you know me as Wesley, the passion and lifestyle content creator from Ghana. Yeah, and that’s probably not the first thing you expect to hear today. I got fired,” he said.

The influencer revealed he moved to the US to start afresh, leaving behind the comfort and life he had built in Ghana. “Like every new immigrant, you have to start from somewhere. Two months after moving here, I got a job. You all saw it. I had something that was going to keep me stable while I still figured out life in a new country,” he explained.

But now, that stability is gone. Instead of dwelling on the setback, Wesley Kesse says the moment forced him to make a choice. “Life has a way of redirecting you, even when you don’t understand it in the moment. Life is just asking one simple question: Are you ready to bet on yourself again?” he quizzed.

Betting on creativity, Wesley said he’s done trying to balance survival with his true passion — creating. “My time in the corporate world was short, but it made one thing clear: my passion lives in creating. This isn’t a pity post, just an honest update. I’m stepping into a season of creativity and consistency,” he wrote.

He promised fans more lifestyle, fashion and storytelling content in the coming months. “I choose creativity, consistency. I choose to build, and this time around, you get to watch the entire journey — the wins, the setbacks, and the moments that don’t make it on Instagram, and hopefully, a comeback.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke