Gbewaa Palace Holds 3rd Day Adua For Late Ya Naa

Islamic clergy performing prayers for the late Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi

The Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, Northern Region, has held the third day mourning and prayer (adua) for the late Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II.

Thousands of mourners from across the country converged on the palace to pay their last respects.

An Islamic funeral rite was held at the palace, while traditional drumming and cultural dances were performed to showcase Dagbon’s heritage.

Traditional leaders, politicians, clergy, civil society representatives, university officials and delegations from various ethnic groups attended the ceremony.

Among those who paid their respects were National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John; Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be‑Awuribe; Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Prof. Mohammed Muniru Iddrisu; NDC National Vice Chairman, Chief Sofo Azorka; Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam; former Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, and Northern Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, Bishop Matthew Yitiereh, among others.

Many mourners described the late Ya Naa Abukari II as a father figure whose reign was marked by reconciliation, peace and the restoration of dignity to the Dagbon Kingdom after years of division.

Funeral rites for the late Ndan Ya Naa Abukari II are expected to continue in accordance with Dagbon customs and Islamic traditions as the kingdom mourns one of its most revered leaders.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale