54 Ganja Suspects Busted

Some of the suspects

FIFTY-FOUR suspected narcotics dealers and users, including 11 Malian nationals and five females, have been arrested during a major police intelligence-led operation in known criminal ghettos in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

Carried out by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT), the successful security operation, which was intended to prevent crime and stop the use of narcotics, saw the police storming known ghettos in several communities in Kumasi.

“The operations targeted identified crime-prone communities, including Atwima-Koforidua, Abuakwa, Sofo Line Lorry Station, Ash Town, Ahwia, Bantama, Aputuogya, Krofrom, Pankrono, Tafo, Twumduase, Krofrom-Colombia and Alarba.

“The operations resulted in the arrest of Fifty-Four (54) suspects, comprising Forty-Nine (49) males and Five (5) females. The male suspects include Eleven (11) Malian nationals and Thirty-Eight (38) Ghanaian nationals, all arrested in connection with various alleged drug-related offenses,” police said.

The police press statement, authored and signed by Superintendent of Police (SP), Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, confirming the arrests, disclosed that quantities of suspected narcotics and other items were found on the 54 nabbed suspects during the operations.

“During the operations, police recovered the following exhibits: Seventy (70) tablets of 125mg Tramadol (Tramaking); Three Hundred and Fifty-Three (353) tablets of 225mg Tramadol (Tramaking); Eighty-Five (85) tablets of 250mg Tramadol (Tramaking) and One Hundred (100) tablets of 250mg Royal Tramadol.

“Fifty-Eight (58) boxes of 225mg Tramadol (Tramaking 100); Two Hundred and Sixty-Eight (268) sealed transparent packages containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances and Eighty-Four (84) transparent sealed packages containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances.

“Fifteen (15) gold-sealed packages containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances; One (1) sealed black polythene bag containing seeds suspected to be narcotic substances; Six (6) sealed rubber wraps containing suspected narcotic substances and One (1) polythene package containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances.

“Thirteen (13) bottles of fruit juice branded FEMUDE, suspected to contain narcotic substances; Thirty-Four (34) narcotics processing materials (Rizzlers); Thirteen (13) pairs of scissors suspected to have been used in processing narcotic substances; Eleven (11) boxes of assorted foreign cigarettes; Twenty-Three (23) mobile phones; Two (2) casino jackpot machines; and Four (4) unregistered motorcycles,” the statement disclosed.

According to SP Ahianyo, all the 54 suspects, together with the recovered exhibits, are in police custody, adding that suspects are assisting with ongoing investigations and will be put before the court upon the conclusion of investigations.

He described the exercise as a major breakthrough in the fight against illicit drug trafficking, explaining that “The operations form part of the Service’s continued efforts to combat drug trafficking, disrupt criminal networks, enhance police visibility, and strengthen public confidence in policing.”

The Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Ahianyo stated, would sustain their intelligence-led operations, targeting criminal activities, particularly illicit drug trafficking and related offenses across the country.

“The Service remains resolute in its commitment to identifying, arresting and prosecuting persons engaged in criminal activities,” he said, urging the public to continue to support the police to maintain peace and order in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi