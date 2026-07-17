Ghana To Launch Highlife Campaign In Spain

Stonebwoy, Obrafour

The sound of Highlife in several of its exciting strands will hit Barcelona, Spain, on August 2, 2026, at a concert to launch the ‘Highlife to the World (H2TW) – BlackStar Experience 2027’ global campaign.

Organised by the Ghana Embassy in Madrid, Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Showbiz Africa and the BlackStar Experience, the concert at Barcelona’s SeaSea Club starts at 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The launch event will be a prelude to the global rollout of H2TW–BlackStar Experience 2027, scheduled to begin in March 2027 across the world on the sidelines of Ghana’s 70th anniversary.

The campaign is dedicated to promoting and preserving Ghana’s United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)-inscribed Highlife music and dance for future generations. UNESCO in December 2025, officially added Highlife to the organisation’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Artistes scheduled to perform at the Barcelona concert include Bessa Simons, Stonebwoy, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Obrafour, Jupitar and more. DJs on rotation will feature Ghana’s best in Europe, including DJ Logs, DJ Demo, DJ Enoch, DJ King Solo and guest appearance by Spain-based Nigerian DJ Enny.

The event is organised in partnership with Benayacon Entertainment, National Folklore Board, Ghana Tourism Authority and Creative Arts Agency, with support from the Spanish Embassy in Ghana and UNESCO Office in Ghana.

The Ghana delegation to Barcelona to be hosted by Kalsoume Sinare Baffour, Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain, will include Bessa Simons (President, Musicians Union of Ghana), Madam Maame Efua Houadjeto (CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority), and Mr. Rex Omar (BlackStar Experience Coordinator).

Others are Gideon Aryeequaye (Executive Secretary of Creative Arts Agency), Verus Nartey (CEO, Showbiz Africa & Made in Ghana Consulting Ltd), and Eric Acquah (CEO of Benayacon Entertainment).

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, the MUSIGA President emphasised that Highlife is Ghana’s gift to the rest of the world and, therefore, needs to be appropriately promoted.

Advance tickets for the Barcelona concert are available at: https://2ri.cc/H2TWTickets.